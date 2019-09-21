Run Your Gourd Off

Sunday, September 22, 8:30 a.m.

Bishop’s Pumpkin Farm

1415 Pumpkin Lane

Wheatland, CA 95692

Registration for the 10K is $45 and the 5K is $35. The Kids’ Mile and Half-Mile Pumpkin Dash cost $20 each. You can register the morning of races at Bishop’s Pumpkin Farm.

http://www.runyourgourdoff.com

https://www.facebook.com/events/697400977443629/

2019 Caffeine and Kilos Invitational

https://www.facebook.com/events/641605112935594/

Vintage Go Kart Exhibit

VKCA

Today

9am – 6pm

Sunday

Sunday 9am – 1pm

Kinsmen Kart Club

4975 Rio Dixon Rd.

Dixon

22nd Annual Toys for Tots Car Show

Chase Chevrolet

6441 Holman Rd, Stockton, California 95212

Sunday, September 22nd (7am-2pm)

https://www.facebook.com/events/420492765237565/

Marlene the Plant Lady

@marlenetheplantlady

http://Facebook.com/marlenetheplantlady

SVP Fast Pitch

Apply online through October 4

http://svpsacramento.org/fast-pitch



Sac Dance Live

Sept 28 8pm

Sierra 2 Center Theater

$20 Presale $25 Door

Ages 18+

http://sacdancelab.com

Wrestling 4 Autism

Sept. 28 at 6:30 PM

3443 Laguna Blvd.

http://flybrave.org

Wildlife Care Photo Contest

Entries are submitted on the Wildlife Care Facebook page as a message with a photo attached. Name, email, what bird you think it is and where the picture was taken. Kids under 12 enter free, those over are requested to make a $5 donation per entry. Donate thru Facebook Donate button or website, http://www.wildlifecareassociation.com.