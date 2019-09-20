SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A Sacramento McDonald’s is going to extremes to curb outside loitering. It’s playing a loud, strange sound on speakers outside the restaurant.

The property at 30th and K streets appears to be a popular homeless hangout site.

The siren is intended to annoy and reduce the number of people standing around the outside entrance, but some people aren’t going anywhere.

According to the city, the sound levels are legal.

The effort to clear out homeless loitering could backfire. Some McDonald’s customers tell us they’ll just eat a much quieter location.

“It’s going to keep me away from the drive thru,” said one customer.

The owner/operator of the restaurant texted CBS13 saying: “Nothing is more important than the safety and security of our customers and employees. We’ve been working with Sacramento police to discourage loitering outside of our restaurants. We welcome anyone inside for an enjoyable dining experience.”