PLACER COUNTY (CBS13) – A large grass fire is burning in southwest Placer County.

The fire is near Base Line Road and Country Acres Lane, due west of Roseville and northwest of the community of Elverta. Baseline Road is closed between Watt Avenue and Palladay Road.

A thick plume of smoke could be seen rising from the mostly rural area. Cal Fire says about 240 acres have burned and structures are threatened. The fire is 30 percent contained.

Ground and air units are responding to fight the fire. Cal Fire, Sacramento Metro Fire, Penryn Fire, South Placer Fire and Roseville City Fire are responding to the scene. In addition to hand crews, bulldozers and firefighting helicopters are being used to battle the fire.

Gibson Ranch, which is south of the fire, is being evacuated.

Exactly what started the fire is unclear.

