WEST SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The Sacramento River Cats will show off the team’s Triple-A Championship trophy Friday evening at Raley Field.

Fans can take photos with the trophy outside of the On-Deck Shop, meet some players, and get a special commemorative gift from 4 pm-6 pm. The shop will also be open and will sell championship merchandise.

The River Cats won the Triple-A Championship Tuesday night in Memphis. The Giants Triple-A affiliate beat the Columbus Clippers 4-0.

The team accomplished a lot in the 2019 season: