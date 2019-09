SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Starting next month, PG&E customers will see their bills go up.

The company says the rate increase covers the utility’s costs from major wildfires and storms. Customer bills will climb an average of $3.07 per month while natural gas bills will rise $1.73.

Both increases will take effect on October 1. PG&E says the hike won’t pay for the billions in claims against the utility from people who lost homes in wildfires.