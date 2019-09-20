



The convicted killer of a deceased Grant High School football player learned his fate today.

This is a case we’ve been following closely now for four years. JJ Clavo was 17 at the time he was killed in an ambush-style shooting just blocks from his school. And today, his killer was sentenced.

Nineteen-year-old Keymontae Lindsey was tried in juvenile court, and a judge handed him a sentence of a few years behind bars. He could be released by the time he’s 23.

Lindsey was 15 when he shot JJ while the Grant High School football player was inside his car on his way to a playoff game. If Lindsey would have been tried as an adult, he would have gotten up to 88 years behind bars. But a state law that took effect in January did not allow for that.

Meanwhile, JJ’s mother on Facebook tonight says Lindsey got away with murder. She also said her faith in God has been her saving grace. And she thanks the community for their prayers.

Lindsey’s exact sentence will depend on the state department of corrections and rehabilitation.