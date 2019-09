Friday Dance PartyDancing to the weekend!

6 hours ago

Question of the Day Pt. 2Tina wants to know, what are your weekend plans?

6 hours ago

Childrens Receiving Home of SacramentoJust a couple of weeks ago, Sabrina Silva was at an event in Folsom, where an artist came out to paint a couple of signs for the Childrens Receiving Home of Sacramento. Today she returns for the big ribbon cutting and reveal!

6 hours ago

Paws and the PaletteLori Wallace is checking out a dog bakery and boutique specializing in organic dog treats and cakes!

6 hours ago

Merryhill Fun RunMarge and Hal did this last year and now it's time again for the Merryhill Fun Run! Tina is meeting Davey to take part in this fun event!

7 hours ago