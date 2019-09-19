LODI (CBS13) – Police say a Lodi student is learning a difficult lesson after two pellet guns were found inside his pickup truck.

The incident happened Thursday morning at Tokay High School. School administrators say several students reported that they thought they saw a weapon inside a pickup truck in the parking lot.

A school resource officer went to investigate immediately and quickly found that two pellet guns were inside of a student’s vehicle.

Police say the student was quickly identified and cooperated with officers and school officials. He reportedly told officers that the guns were for “ranch use” – and police stress that no threats of violence were ever made.

Still, police say bringing items such as pellet guns and other hunting or fishing equipment to school grounds is illegal.

The Lodi Unified School District says any student found in possession of a weapon faces arrest and expulsion.