SOLANO COUNTY (CBS13) — A 24-year-old man was arrested for several firearms-related charges after being identified as an Instagram user who uploaded a photo of a gun pointed towards the front lobby of the Stanton Correctional Facility, the Solano County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies said Christopher Sean Lee, of Vallejo, attempted to visit an inmate at the Fairfield jail in the afternoon of September 14 but was denied access.

Lee returned at approximately 7:30 p.m. with a female passenger. The Sheriff’s Office said Lee waited in his vehicle while the woman went inside the facility for a visit.

It was after the woman’s visit that deputies said they were notified of the Instagram post — which was accompanied by middle finger and police emojis and a caption that read “Blow Stanton down omm.”

Investigators were able to positively identify Lee as the Instagram user who made the post and conducted immediate surveillance on him.

On September 17, a traffic stop was conducted and Lee was arrested.

A probation search was then conducted of lee’s residence where deputies located a fully loaded automatic handgun.