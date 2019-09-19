Visiting Greenhaven, or just looking to better appreciate what it has to offer? Get to know this Sacramento neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a bakery to a hair salon.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Greenhaven, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

1. New China Restaurant

Photo: jessica r./Yelp

Topping the list is Chinese spot New China Restaurant. Located at 6363 Riverside Blvd., it’s the highest-rated business in the neighborhood, boasting four stars out of 204 reviews on Yelp.

On the menu, you’ll find egg rolls, chow mein, egg foo young, wonton soup, chicken fried rice, Mongolian beef and more.

2. Le Croissant Factory

Photo: erin c./Yelp

Next up is bakery Le Croissant Factory, situated at 6413 Riverside Blvd. With 4.5 stars out of 171 reviews on Yelp, it’s proven to be a local favorite.

The bakery serves up freshly made croissants with flavorings and fillings like cinnamon, Nutella, apricot, chocolate, almond and more. There are also bear claws, sponge cakes, coffee crunch cakes, cappuccinos and other items on the menu.

3. G Salon

Photo: jenny c./Yelp

Hair salon, makeup artist and waxing spot G Salon is another top choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 6363 Riverside Blvd., Suite 1, 4.5 stars out of 142 reviews.

Services offered include haircuts and colors, children’s haircuts, up-dos, makeup applications, waxing and more.

4. Lash Away Studio

Photo: lash away studio/Yelp

Lash Away Studio, an eyelash service spot, is another much-loved neighborhood go-to, with five stars out of 50 Yelp reviews. Head over to 6389 Riverside Blvd. to see for yourself.

Here, you can get lash lifts and lash sets, as well as eyebrow, lip and chin waxing.

5. Banzai Sushi

Photo: banzai sushi/Yelp

Finally, there’s Banzai Sushi, a local favorite with four stars out of 385 reviews. Stop by 6409 Riverside Blvd. to hit up the sushi bar and Japanese spot next time you’re in the neighborhood.

The menu features traditional Japanese dishes like chicken katsu, udon noodles, bento boxes, sushi and sashimi rolls, sake and more.