



A Lake Tahoe man has been convicted of first-degree murder in the 2018 shooting death of his girlfriend, Deborah Patton, and their dog.

On February 11, 2018, El Dorado County Sheriff deputies responded to 911 calls reporting gunshots in the area of Timber Wolf Drive in Tahoma, which is located along the west side of Lake Tahoe.

The first officer on the scene says they heard gunshots coming from Jeremy Virgo’s home and was awaiting backup when Virgo drove away from his residence, nearly running head-on into the officer’s vehicle. Police pursued Virgo who eventually ran into he main lodge at Homewood Ski Resort where he was arrested by sheriff’s deputies, according to a statement from the El Dorado County District Attorney’s office.

Officers went back to Virgo’s residence and found Deborah Patton, Virgo’s girlfriend, and their dog, slain in the stairwell of the home. They had both been shot multiple times with a shotgun.

Virgo later told officers about an argument he’d had with Patton the morning of the shooting. During the argument, Virgo went and got his 12-gauge shotgun, and as Patton was running for the door, Virgo shot her multiple times.

On September 18, 2019, Jeremy Virgo was found guilty of the first-degree murder Patton, assault with a deadly weapon on the officer, cruelty to an animal, and possession of a firearm and ammunition by a convicted felon.

Virgo is set to be sentenced on November 18, 2019.