ESPARTO (CBS13) – A Winters woman is under arrest, accused of drug-related charges, and leading police on a pursuit in Esparto.

On September 18, 2019, a sheriff’s deputy tried to pull over a vehicle outside the town of Esparto for speeding. The driver of the vehicle, 55-year-old Armida Contreras, allegedly didn’t stop, touching off a chase that lasted about five miles, according to a statement from the Yolo County Sheriff’s Department.

The deputy alleges that during the pursuit, Contreras threw baggies out the window that were later found to contain methamphetamine and heroin.

Contreras eventually stopped and was taken into custody.

The deputy searched the vehicle and reportedly found additional methamphetamine and heroin. She was arrested and booked into the Yolo County Jail for possession for sale and transportation for sale of methamphetamine and heroin, destruction of evidence and evading.

Deputies seized about 94 grams of heroin and 101 grams of methamphetamine.