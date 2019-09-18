



The Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office Marijuana Enforcement Unit says it recently eradicated thousands of illegally cultivated marijuana plants.

On September 10, deputies served a warrant in the 12000 block of Armstrong Road in Sheep Ranch. There, deputies eradicated 6,588 growing marijuana plants at an outdoor marijuana growing operation. Two people ran off from the scene but were not apprehended. On the same day, a second location in the 12000 block of Sheep Ranch was raided. There, deputies found 48

plants.

On September 12, a search warrant was served to the 9000 block of Swiss Ranch Road. There, deputies eradicated 1,013 growing marijuana plants and seized a small amount of processed marijuana and a firearm. No suspects were located at the scene.

On September 13, deputies served a search warrant at an address in the 400 block of Ridge

Road in Railroad Flat for illegal marijuana cultivation. There, deputies found 247 growing marijuana plants and eradicated them. Two people were arrested. Farm Saeturn, 64 and Kae Camero, 27, both of Railroad Flat, were booked into the Calaveras County Jail on charges of illegal marijuana cultivation, marijuana for sale, and maintaining a drug house.

Then on September 13, deputies served a second search warrant (unrelated) on an address in the 2000 block of Prussian Hill Road in Railroad Flat. The residence had been converted into an indoor marijuana growing facility. Deputies eradicated 2,126 growing marijuana plants. They seized 22 pounds of processed marijuana. Two suspects were arrested at the site. Caixiang Chen, 53 of Railroad Flat, and Juan Lin, 55 of Railroad Flat, were booked into the Calaveras County Jail on charges of illegal marijuana cultivation, possession of marijuana for sale, maintaining a drug house, renting or leasing a drug house, and conspiracy to commit a crime.

The Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office encourages anyone with information on illegal marijuana cultivation sites to call the Sheriff’s Marijuana Tip Line at (209) 754-6870.