



Wet weather is helping quiet fears of wildfires in the foothills…at least for now.

Cal Fire says recent can provide immediate relief for wildfires, but more rain is needed until the peak season ends.

Umbrellas were unfurled and the roads were slick enough to cause problems for drivers. People in the foothills in cities like Grass Valley and Nevada City welcomed the rain that’s been peppering the area.

“I think after a few more, you know, days like this, we’ll start to feel a little bit better,” Mary Marlet said.

READ: Firefighters: Light Rain Can Create False Sense Of Relief During Fire Season

Some Grass Valley residents greet the rain with a glowing smile for one particular reason.

“Trees are starting to change and dry up; this kind of helps prevent, you know, fires,” resident Judy Gross said.

Cal Fire told CBS13 that the rain hitting the foothills and other parts of Northern California can provide instant help when it comes to wildfires. It helped crews make major progress containing the Walker Fire burning near Quincy.

The agency says this rainfall still isn’t enough to get areas out of peak fire season. Two inches of rainwater is needed to saturate the ground from multiple days of heavy and consistent rain.

“Anything that can provide any kind of relief makes people feel better,” Bob Kennedy of Nevada City said.

Folks in Nevada City say any rain is needed based on the past.

ALSO: PG&E Reaches $11B Deal With California Wildfire Insurers

“The Camp Fire started it was November and a lot of people thought that the rain season would have been upon us then. I think an early rainy season is very welcomed,” one resident said.

Many people in the foothills said there’s one thing that they can’t do after the rain starts to pour.

“We’ve had two days of it, you know, let us put our guard down. We still have to be aware,” Marlet said.