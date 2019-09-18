SUISUN CITY (CBS13) – Firefighters were able to stop a car that caught fire in a Suisun City neighborhood from damaging anything else.

The incident happened early Tuesday afternoon near Bluejay and Longspur drives.

Suisun City firefighters responded to the scene and found flames shooting from a car that was parked in a residential neighborhood. Firefighters quickly went to work – stopping the flames before they could spread to any of the homes nearby.

The car was a total loss, firefighters say.

Exactly what started the fire is unclear.

Photos from the scene (swipe right to see more):