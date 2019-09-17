



Many questions still remain as to why a man led authorities on a high-speed chase through several counties on Monday.

Cell phone video captured the final confrontation between the suspect and police: A police officer opening fire on a suspect inside a minivan at the intersection of Highway 99 and Franklin Road in Yuba City.

“It was crazy. Everybody was, like, did you jump for cover?” said Klint Schroeder, who took the video.

Schroeder was trying to fix his Jeep at a gas station across the street when he saw a minivan fly by, followed by a flurry of police. The driver had reportedly rammed multiple law enforcement vehicles on a destructive chase through several counties before being cornered by this motorcycle officer.

“It looked like he tried to ram the cop head-on, and then the cop did a James Bond tuck and roll and flipped out of the way and hopped up and started firing,” said Schroeder.

What Schroeder didn’t know was the chase started this morning in downtown Sacramento at a Budget car rental center.

“He had come in earlier then left and come back,” said the manager.

The manager, who didn’t want to be identified, said she was dealing with a lobby full of customers when a homeless man started talking to customers.

“Just ‘Where are you from? What are you doing?’ Stupid stuff like that,” she said.

And before she knew it, she said he had snatched keys from a rental that had just been returned and took off.

“It was weird cause I didn’t see his hand come across the counter.”

One customer called 911 while the other followed him.

“He said, ‘I am going to see if I can catch him’ and they both went down the wrong way on I Street. They were off to the races.”

But he got away. He popped up next in Roseville when a woman saw him driving erratically after police say he was involved in a hit-and-run.

“We noticed his bumper and back end had really bad damage,” Tamara Morgan-Boyce said. “He was dragging his bumper with him into the parking lot. Very suspicious.”

She called the police, but not before he took off again – leading police on a high-speed chase on Interstate 80, and then Highway 99. He even went the wrong way at one point, all the way to Yuba City.

Where he was finally stopped, it’s a sight Schroeder will never forget.

“It was intense. You’ve never seen anything like that before,” said Schroeder.

Schroeder said he heard more than 12 shots. Police say nobody was injured except the suspect. His name has not been released.