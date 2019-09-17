



A man who walked away from his minimum-security conservation camp in Mendocino County has been caught in Vallejo.

The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation says inmate Jonathan Washington walked away from the Chamberlain Creek Conservation Camp back on Sept. 13.

Late Monday afternoon, Washington was taken back into custody in Vallejo.

Exactly where in Vallejo he was caught was not disclosed.

Washington was serving a three-year and eight-month sentence out for vandalism and corporal injury convictions out of Kings County. He was due to be paroled in March 2020, but will now be transferred to the California Correctional Center prison in Susanville.