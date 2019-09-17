SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Kohl’s will hire more than 90-thousand seasonal employees nationwide for the holidays, including more than one-thousand in the Sacramento area.

The retailer will hold a seasonal hiring day at all Kohl’s stores and e-fulfillment centers on Saturday, October 5. Applicants will be interviewed and may receive a verbal offer immediately.

A search of Kohl’s website shows a number of posts for Seasonal Retail Sales Associate and Seasonal Stockroom Operations Associate.

LIST OF KOHL’S STORES