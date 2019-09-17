SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Kohl’s will hire more than 90-thousand seasonal employees nationwide for the holidays, including more than one-thousand in the Sacramento area.
The retailer will hold a seasonal hiring day at all Kohl’s stores and e-fulfillment centers on Saturday, October 5. Applicants will be interviewed and may receive a verbal offer immediately.
A search of Kohl’s website shows a number of posts for Seasonal Retail Sales Associate and Seasonal Stockroom Operations Associate.
LIST OF KOHL’S STORES
- 1896 Arden Way, Sacramento
- 4700 Natomas Blvd., Sacramento
- 8810 Calvine Rd., Elk Grove
- 9650 Bruceville Rd., Elk Grove
- 5030 Antelope Rd., Antelope
- 6135 San Juan Ave., Citrus Heights
- 10375 Fairway Dr., Roseville
- 1013 Riley St., Folsom
- 570 Orange Dr., Vacaville
- 530 W Kettleman Ln., Lodi
- 10850 Trinity Pkwy., Stockton
- 1480 Sunsweet Blvd., Yuba City
- 2360 Daniels St., Manteca
- 2351 Claribel Rd., Riverbank
- 2225 Plaza Pkwy. Ste. G, Modesto
- 2751 Countryside Dr., Turlock