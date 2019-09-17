



Friends and family of Kelly Blake took to social media to remember the young woman who was killed in a boating accident over the weekend.

Blake died Saturday evening when the boat she was in collided head-on with another boat.

On Kelly’s Facebook page, her friend Jessica Platt wrote: “Love you Kelly Anne Blake…. I’m going to miss your beautiful face and sweet spirit.” Scott Rutherford wrote: “OMG, I just saw on the news about this girl. That is so sad.” Mike Boreliz: “My condolences for her family and all who knew her.” And De Laine Newman wrote: “I’m sorry to hear of her passing, so sad❤️”

Jessica Platt also posted some photos on her own Facebook page reminiscing about their time together.

The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office says five others were injured when the boats crashed collided as they were rounding a curve near Ski Beach.