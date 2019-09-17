



President Donald Trump has arrived in the Bay Area for a fundraising visit.

Air Force One landed at Moffett Federal Air Field Tuesday morning in Mountain View. President Trump was expected to be in the Bay Area for only a few hours before heading to Southern California and a fundraiser in Beverly Hills.

Following last month’s announcement of the fundraiser, attendees were being asked to RSVP, with tickets reportedly costing anywhere from $1,000 per person to $100,000 per couple. The latter included a chance to dine with Trump, as well as a photo opportunity with the President, according to the event invitation.

The White House was taking extraordinary steps to keep the details of the President’s visit under wraps in one of the most left-leaning regions in the country, where Republicans make up only 24 percent of registered voters. In the 2016 presidential election, 75 percent of Bay Area residents voted for Hillary Clinton, while 19 percent voted for Donald Trump.

The luncheon will mark the first time he has visited the Bay Area as President. Trump’s most recent visits to the Bay Area were met with protests, including a San Jose campaign rally in June of 2016 that ended in a bloody melee, with Trump supporters surrounded, chased, and attacked as they left the event.

Two months earlier, Trump came to speak at the California Republican Party convention in Burlingame and was met by a large group of protesters. The then-Republican front-runner had to hop a fence and enter through the back of the Hyatt Regency hotel to avoid the gathered protesters out in front.

Trump re-election campaign official and California Republican National Committeewoman Harmeet Dhillon said the campaign was not going to publicize where the president was going next for security reasons, and attendees were told to meet at offsite locations and be shuttled to the event.