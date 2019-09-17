Photo: Grocery Outlet Bargain Market/Yelp

Wondering where to find the best grocery stores near you?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best affordable grocery stores in Stockton, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to fill the bill.

1. Winco Foods

Topping the list is WinCo Foods. Located at 5110 Montauban Ave. in Weber Ranch, the grocery store is the highest-rated affordable grocery store in Stockton, boasting four stars out of 128 reviews on Yelp.

WinCo Foods is completely employee-owned. The store’s website states, “in this way, there is a direct incentive for employees to work hard and take pride in what they do; that is why our stores are cleaner, our prices lower and our smiles are bigger.”

The store offers bulk foods, produce, meat, seafood and both bakery and deli items.

2. Grocery Outlet Bargain Market

Next up is Waterloo’s Grocery Outlet Bargain Market, situated at 1060 N. Wilson Way. With four stars out of 18 reviews on Yelp, the grocery store and discount store has proven to be a local favorite for those looking for an inexpensive option.

Grocery Outlet Bargain Market carries popular name brands at cheaper prices through packaging changes, surplus inventory and product overruns, according to the store’s website.

In fact, customers have saved $1,648,384,422 in 2019 alone on brands like Ritz, Gold Fish, Duke’s Kraft, Ocean Spray and more.

3. Shan-E-Punjab

Weber Ranch’s Shan-E-Punjab, located at 3206 E. Hammer Lane, Suite B, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the inexpensive grocery store, Indian and vegetarian spot four stars out of 101 reviews.

Here, you’ll find Indian spices, frozen Indian dishes, supplements, coffee and tea, condiments and more in the store’s aisles.

There’s also fresh food made to order. The menu includes items like samosas, vegetable curry, naan, lassi yogurt drinks and more.

4. Orlando’s Market and Deli

Orlando’s Market and Deli, a deli and grocery store located downtown, is another much-loved, affordable go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 33 Yelp reviews. Head over to 155 N. Hunter St. to see for yourself.

The market features a deli that serves customizable sandwiches like salami, turkey clubs, roast beef and more, along with macaroni and potato salad.

5. Angkor Asian Market

Last but not least, there’s Angkor Asian Market, a Quail Lakes favorite with four stars out of 18 reviews. Stop by 4753 N. Pershing Ave. to hit up the next time you’re looking to satisfy your cravings on a budget.

The Cambodian grocery store offers imported fresh foods, snacks, beauty and household products and ethnic food selections from Japan and Taiwan.