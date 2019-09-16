



A high-speed chase between police and a suspect in a stolen vehicle ended in an officer-involved shooting on Monday.

A Dodge rental van was stolen in downtown Sacramento around 9 a.m. Monday in the 900 block of J Street. The suspect then drove to the Roseville area they were involved in a hit-and-run crash off Sunrise Avenue, according to a Roseville Police Department statement.

Police searched the area for the suspect vehicle and found it in a parking lot off of Sunrise Avenue and Eureka Road. Police tried to stop the suspect, but the suspect drove off. Police followed the vehicle but later called off the chase after the suspect reportedly drove dangerously.

The chase continued for the next hour, during which police and CHP officers pursued the vehicle that, at times, reportedly topped 100 miles per hour. The suspect allegedly rammed several police vehicles during the course of the chase.

The pursuit ended at the intersection of Highway 99 and Franklin Avenue in Yuba City where the suspect was shot by an officer. The suspect was then taken to the hospital.

No officers were injured.