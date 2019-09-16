



A group of Stockton residents pulled dozens of shopping carts and other trash from Smith Canal this weekend.

Though they pulled 120 carts from the water, they say their efforts made only a small dent in the amount of discarded items in the water.

Volunteer Roger Kelly says the San Joaquin Delta Neighborhood Watch organized both this pre-cleaning event and next weekend’s Coastal Cleanup Day at Smith Canal. They’re asking for volunteers to help next Saturday, starting at 7 a.m.

Multiple agencies will be involved in the event.

This wasn’t the only large clean-up effort undertaken by Stockton residents in recent weeks. A number of community members stepped up to clean up the Mormon slough near Wilson Way underpass that, until recently, was home to huge piles of trash that included old furniture and tires.