



Major weather changes are underway for us this morning as a storm approaches our area.

We’re still in the summer, but we’re already seeing some fall and winter-like weather. Most of the activity is up to the north.

A line of showers that span from Sacramento to Redding are moving in. We’ll see rain in the Sacramento area around 9 a.m. It will head out quickly this afternoon. We’ll have spotty showers of .10 to .25 inches of rain in the valley and maybe an inch in the high country.

At noon, it will head into the northern San Joaquin Valley. In the 6p hour, sierra locations could have snow.

The upper-level trough is forecast to shift east of the state by early Tuesday, ending the possibility of rain across the interior of Northern California.

But, this dry period should be short-lived as another system takes aim at the area by midweek. The precipitation will approach northwestern Shasta County by late Tuesday night and spread across the mountains and foothills and northern Sacramento Valley on Wednesday.

Below-normal temperatures will continue on Wednesday, with Valley highs in the mid 70s to low 80s. Lingering showers are possible over the Sierra Cascade Range on Thursday, with dry weather elsewhere and slightly warmer (but still cool) temperatures.