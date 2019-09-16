



A 51-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of punching two children in the head at a Lodi target will be in court on Monday.

Jeff Hardcastle will appear in a San Joaquin County courtroom where he faces felony charges for battery and child abuse.

Hardcastle was caught on camera punching two young boys, ages five and seven. He then reportedly ran out through the north exit door but was soon found behind an electrical box behind the store, say police.

ALSO: Activists Protest Wild Animals On Display At Lodi’s Grape Festival

The attack was completely unprovoked, police say, and it’s unclear why Hardcastle allegedly punched the children.

Lodi police say Hardcastle was under the influence of something. His bail has been set at $2.3 million.