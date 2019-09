PLACER COUNTY (CBS13) – Lanes of westbound Interstate 80 were closed near Colfax Monday after a big rig crashed.

The incident happened just west of Secret Town Road. The truck swerved to the right, crashed through a guardrail, and partially overturned.

Traffic was being diverted at Secret Town Road and back on at Rollins Lake Road.

The far-right (slow lane) opened just after 7 a.m.

The truck is hauling about 10,000 pounds of styrofoam.