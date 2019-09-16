



MODESTO (CBS13) — Police in two counties are looking to identify a bank robbery suspect believed to be responsible for three incidents Monday.

At around 10:40 a.m. Modesto police said a suspect entered the Bank of Stockton on Dale Road Monday, demanding money. The suspect was wearing a motorcycle hat and what appeared to be a fake beard.

Ripon police later reported a suspect with a similar description robbed a bank in their city. Police said the robbery happened around 11:21 a.m. at the Oak Valley Community Bank on N. Wilma Avenue.

By 12:20 p.m., Manteca police said the suspect entered a Bank of Stockton at 660 N. Main Street demanding money from a teller. The suspect was given some money and then ran away from the bank. Police said the suspect did not display a weapon during the robbery.

That subject was seen in an older black Dodge Neon sedan. Modesto police believe the three robberies are connected.

If you have any information about these events, please contact the police department or Crime Stoppers.