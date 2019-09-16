ARDEN (CBS13) — Looking for seasonal work? Arden Fair is looking to hire more than 200 employees at their holiday job fairs next weekend.

The mall is hosting two job fairs on Sept. 27 and 28, to hire employees for holiday positions. The job fairs will last from 8 to 10 a.m. both days at the Arden Fair Center Court.

More than 18 retailers will be participating.

Interested applicants are encouraged to come to the job fairs with their resumes.

Retailers include:

Aldo

Alex and Ani

Allied Universal (Arden Fair Security)

Armani Exchange

Crocs

Ecco

Gen Korean BBQ

Go! Calendars, Games and Toys

Jamba Juice

Kids Foot Locker

Lids

Macy’s

Nordstrom

Papyrus

Shoe Palace

Sprint by Elite Wireless

Things Remembered

White House Black Market

Zales