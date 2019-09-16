YOLO COUNTY (CBS13) – One person has died after being struck by an Amtrak train near the city of Davis.

The incident happened at the County Road 32A crossing, which is three miles east of Davis. The decedent was in their vehicle and crossing the tracks when they were hit. The road was closed in both directions 1/4 miles from County Road 105, according to a Davis Fire Department statement.

The crash resulted in a delay of around 30-minutes for Amtrak Capitol Corridor Train 537.

Authorities urge people to stay out of the area.