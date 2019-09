Mediterranean Food and Music FestivalSabrina Silva is checking out one of the best Mediterranean Food & Music Festival in the Sacramento area. Authentic Middle Eastern food, stuffed grape leaves (dolma) picked from the church vineyard, Gyros, Father's Famous Zalabyeh Donut and so much more!

13 hours ago

PorchFest WintersWinters is hosting what is sure to be the biggest event of the year: Porch Fest! Walk down the stunning streets of the small town and enjoy music coming from porches around the area. Ashley Williams heads out to take a stroll down Main Street to preview the FREE, family friendly event.

13 hours ago

Hot Headlines: Prince Harry's 35th BirthdayCambi has the latest news on Hot Headlines.

13 hours ago

Ventures Outdoor Education Pt. 2Tina has more on Ventures Outdoor Education with Maddie Brown!

14 hours ago

Lodi Grape Festival Pt. 2Alan Sanchez has more from the Lodi Grape Festival!

14 hours ago