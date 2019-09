Burger Battle ChampsThey were just reigned burger champs of Sacramento! Beast and Bounty, one of Sac Town's hottest new restaurants, dominated at the annual Sacramento Burger Battle taking home top honors. So of course, we had to have them join us in studio to whip up the meal that landed them the coveted burger battle belt!!!

13 hours ago

California's Preparedness DayCalifornia's Preparedness Day is a public safety, educational, and informational event hosted each year by California Governor's Office of Emergency Services, in support of National Preparedness Month. Sabrina Silva is checking out the safety demonstrations!

13 hours ago

Hot Headlines: Hustlers OpeningAshley has the latest news on Hot Headlines.

13 hours ago

Free Youth Football CampFootball season is just around the corner, and Assemblymember Jim Cooper would like to invite you to join him and the San Francisco 49ers for a free Play 60 youth football camp (Ages 7-14). The hosts are finding out more about this fun event!

14 hours ago

Denair Farm & Family Festival Pt. 2Alan Sanchez has more from this fun family event!

14 hours ago