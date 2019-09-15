



— The boat dock at the popular hot spot Union Point Bar & Grill was filled with saddened boaters who were mourning the sudden loss of a friend

“We just wanted to pay respects to our friend who passed yesterday. Just left some flowers there…nothing really more we could do,“ said Misha Usunov, who drove out to Ski Beach where 24-year-old Kelly Blake was killed.

The 24-year-old woman died Saturday evening when two boats collided head-on in the delta.

“We’re out here a lot and the boating family’s very close and she was part of it,” Usunov said.

Usunov said his friend had an addictive personality.

“You meet her, you have an instant bond with her,” he said.

The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office said Blake was killed and five others were injured near Ski Beach around 7:15 p.m. Saturday when the boats crashed into each other around a curve.

Christine Alfaro, who regularly boats on the Delta, said the crash had to be a human error because the boat was on the wrong side of the water.

Wreckage of the boat was towed to Discovery Bay as investigators attempt to determine if speed or alcohol was a factor and who was at fault.

Eric Stark, from Stockton, witnessed the crash.

“Two boats were coming around the corner at the same time…hit head-on. One boat went over the other,“ said Stark.

Many locals said while the Delta is beautiful, it can be very dangerous when alcohol is consumed.

“I see people casually drinking and driving which is weird because people don’t just casually drink and drive a car but they casually drink 1-2 beers, 3 beers and drive a boat,“ one local said.

The driver of the other boat involved in the crash is cooperating with investigators. Stark said he would like to see more regulations on the water.

“Out here [there are] not that many restrictions and you can kind of do what you want to do, and when that happens, things like this happen,” said Stark.

The Sheriff’s Office is asking for any witnesses to come forward.