SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A Sacramento man is behind bars after being accused of kidnapping a 34-year-old Sacramento woman and raping her before driving her upstate to Ukiah in Mendocino County, the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies said on Saturday night at approximately 11:35 p.m. they noticed a vehicle with multiple code violations driving the 1300 block of North State Street in Ukiah.

The vehicle reportedly pulled into a parking space and the deputies conducting the traffic stop approached the car and identified the driver as Thao Vang, 33.

Vang was found to have an active felony warrant for his arrest from Butte County and was arrested without incident, the sheriff’s office said.

A female passenger in the front was identified as 33-year-old Christine Maxwell, of Marysville. A rear passenger was identified as a 34-year-old woman from Sacramento.

Deputies said the Sacramento woman appeared to be upset. She was shaking, crying, and had visible bruising on her body.

The victim told police Vang had kidnapped her and said she feared he and Maxwell were going to kill her.

Deputies later learned that the victim had been continually physically abused and was forced to engage in sexual intercourse with Vang multiple times.

Vang was arrested on multiple charges, including kidnapping, rape, and false imprisonment.

Maxwell was arrested on kidnapping and conspiracy charges.