ELK GROVE (CBS13) — A fatal traffic collision on Highway 99 near Grant Line Road left one pedestrian dead, the California Highway Patrol Valley Division said.

Around 6 a.m. on Sunday morning, a pedestrian was hit by multiple vehicles on southbound Highway 99 at Grant Line Road, CHP said.

One driver reported to authorities that they hit an object in the roadway. CHP later determined the object was a person and that the person had been hit by other vehicles as well.

Two of the three lanes in the area were closed for about three hours this morning.

No further information regarding the collision has been released as of yet.