PLACER COUNTY (CBS13) — A Placer County woman may have gotten away with selling fake concert tickets if she hadn’t given the victim her address.

Carly Miles, 23, was arrested Friday after she allegedly scammed a Los Angeles man out of $1,800. Fortunately for him, he was suspicious of the sale from the start. Before he sent the money, he asked Miles to send him a picture of her driver’s license — which she did.

That led deputies to the suspect’s home in Dutch Flat.

Miles is charged with theft and conspiracy to commit a felony.