PLACER COUNTY (CBS13) — The driver of the vehicle that went of the roadway and over an embankment near Yankee Jim’s Road in Placer County has been arrested for driving under the influence, California Highway Patrol Auburn said.

Officials said all five people in the SUV were not wearing their seatbelts and were ejected at the time of the crash.

Occupants of the vehicle included the 20-year-old driver and four minors.

The driver reportedly climbed up the hill to the roadways to flag down other vehicles for help, officials said.

Multiple injuries were reported though the extent of the injuries is not known at this time. All passengers were taken to the hospital, officials said.

Placer County Sheriff’s Department said the vehicle was stuck for over one hour.

Multiple crews — with Cal Fire and California Highway Patrol — were on the scene where the five victims were reportedly trapped.