SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – State senators and some desks on the Senate floor were splattered by some kind of red liquid on Friday.

According to State Senator Scott Weiner, an anti-vaccination protester poured the liquid from the gallery and said it was baby blood, according to a statement.

2/2 These anti-vaxxers are engaging in criminal behavior. They’ve now repeatedly assaulted Senators & are engaging in harassing & intimidating behavior every single day, as we try to do the people’s work. They’re a cancer on the body politic & are attacking democracy. — Scott Wiener (@Scott_Wiener) September 14, 2019

The floor of the senate and the gallery were reportedly cleared and CHP officers responded to the incident.

A CHP spokesperson has not said what the liquid was, nor have they confirmed who threw it.