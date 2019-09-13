Filed Under:Sacramento News

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – State senators and some desks on the Senate floor were splattered by some kind of red liquid on Friday.

According to State Senator Scott Weiner, an anti-vaccination protester poured the liquid from the gallery and said it was baby blood, according to a statement.

The floor of the senate and the gallery were reportedly cleared and CHP officers responded to the incident.

A CHP spokesperson has not said what the liquid was, nor have they confirmed who threw it.

 

 