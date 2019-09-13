



LODI (CBS13) – Authorities say a threat against Lodi Middle School that spread online is not credible.

The Lodi Unified School District says they’re aware of several rumors that have been spread on social media and through texts.

The threat warned that Lodi Middle was in danger and that students shouldn’t come to school, the district says. Lodi police was immediately alerted once the district learned about the threat.

After investigating, Lodi police found the threats weren’t credible.

Classes will be going on as normal at Lodi Middle on Friday, the district says.