Lili Reinhart is currently known for her hit role as Betty Cooper on The CW teen drama “Riverdale.” But before the 22-year-old became successful in Hollywood, she thought about becoming a makeup artist, if acting didn’t work out. According to Business Insider she said “I was planning on going to makeup school because I had dabbled in it as a hobby and I always thought that I could make a career out of it. It was kind of like my backup plan.