Photo: Cafeteria 15L/Yelp

Looking to satisfy your appetite for traditional American fare?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top traditional American spots around Sacramento, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to satisfy your cravings.

1. Cafeteria 15l

photo: cafeteria 15l/yelp

Topping the list is Cafeteria 15L. Located at 1116 15th St. downtown, the traditional American, breakfast and brunch and New American spot is the most popular traditional American restaurant in Sacramento, boasting four stars out of 2,513 reviews on Yelp.

2. Dad’s Kitchen

photo: jessica w./yelp

Next up is Land Park’s Dad’s Kitchen, situated at 2968 Freeport Blvd. With four stars out of 1,411 reviews on Yelp, the traditional American and breakfast and brunch spot, offering comfort food and more, has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Willie J’s Burgers & More

photo: oscar r./yelp

Natomas Park’s Willie J’s Burgers & More, located at 2010 Club Center Drive, Suite 100, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the breakfast and brunch spot and traditional American restaurant, which offers burgers and more, four stars out of 207 reviews.

4. Evan’s Kitchen & Catering

Photo: evan’s kitchen & Catering/Yelp

Evan’s Kitchen & Catering, a traditional American and breakfast and brunch spot in East Sacramento, is another high-traffic go-to, with four stars out of 1,136 Yelp reviews. Head over to 855 57th St. to see for yourself.

5. Bud’s Buffet

Photo: Alex L./Yelp

Downtown, check out Bud’s Buffet, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 339 reviews on Yelp. You can find the traditional American spot, which offers sandwiches and more, at 1016 10th St.