Cool Patch Pumpkins
We are getting a first look at the corn maze dedicated to First Responders this year! The Solano family First Responder’s event will be on October 13th at the Cool Patch Pumpkins 60 acre maze. Dina Kupfer is getting the details!
2 minutes ago
Yippie Kids Centers
Jordan Segundo is checking out the Yippie Kids Fun Center in Citrus Heights!
6 minutes ago
Trivia Toast Pt. 2
Court is testing the Hosts knowledge on more random trivia.
10 minutes ago
The Pepper Festival & Hot Sauce Expo
The Pepper Festival & Hot Sauce Expo will be this Saturday, September 14th, at the Gold Country Fairgrounds in Auburn. Tina is getting the details on this cool event!
14 minutes ago
Just Enough Sports: Serena Williams Fashion Show!
Marshall Harris is here to tell us some interesting stories that are happening in the sports world.
26 minutes ago
‘The CW’s ‘Riverdale’ Season 4 – Official Trailer
September 12, 2019 at 8:44 am
The “Riverdale” season 4 trailer is out. Learn what to expect from this cult favorite show.