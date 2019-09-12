LODI (CBS13) – A Lodi-area winery is under scrutiny for denying a same-sex couple the use of their venue for a wedding ceremony, citing the owner’s religious beliefs.

After an online backlash, the winery has reversed its decision and its policy.

Alexandria Biddle says she and her fiancé were surprised when Viaggio Estate and Winery first emailed them explaining the owner believes marriage is for heterosexual couples only.

“We straight up said, we’re not asking you to marry us…we have our own people to marry us…like my sister is going to marry us, and they were like ‘no, we still can’t have it,'” she said.

The owner released a statement Wednesday reading, in part:

“Our staff, our customers and our community have helped me see that I was wrong. Our policy has been changed, effective immediately. All couples are welcome to hire our facilities for weddings and the celebrations that go with them.”

Biddle and her fiancé were never planning on filing a lawsuit against the business. They just wanted to expose its policy.