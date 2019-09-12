SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The California State Assembly wants to rename part of State Highway Route 33 in Stanislaus and Merced Counties after Corporal Ronil Singh. The Newman police officer was killed in the line of duty the day after Christmas last year.

Assembly Concurrent Resolution 128 was introduced at the legislature in mid-August and unanimously passed the Assembly Transportation Committee Wednesday.

If passed, the Department of Transportation would install the signs marking the Corporal Ronil Singh Memorial Highway, which would feature the Newman Police Department badge. The signs would be paid for using donations from non-state sources,

Singh was 33 years old when he was shot early on the morning of December 26, 2018. He was married and left behind an infant son.

Singh had immigrated from Fiji and studied Criminal Justice at Modesto Junior College. He was a cadet in the Turlock Police Department and a reserve officer in the Merced County Sheriff’s Office before joining the Newman police force in 2011.