ELK GROVE (CBS13) – Health officials are warning people to stay out of a lake in Elk Grove after it tested positive for toxic algae.

The Cosumnes Community Service District announced on Wednesday that the lakes in the Camden Passage neighborhood had tested positive for cyanobacteria. This blue-green algae is toxic to both humans and pets.

Signs have now been put up around the lake warning people to and their pets to stay out of the water.

Swimming, boating and letting dogs into the water at the Camden Lakes was never allowed in the first place, the district says.

Officials will be testing the water weekly.