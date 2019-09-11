Find Your Future Club: Snap the Gap

September and October

GJUESD: In the Bright Future Learning Centers and Makerspaces at Lake Canyon Elementary, Marengo Ranch Elementary, River Oaks Elementary, Valley Oaks Elementary, Vernon E. Greer Elementary and McCaffrey Middle School

COST: Free

http://www.galt.k12.ca.us

jcollier@galt.k12.ca.us

Nail Polish On Pets Trend

COLOR; HAIR AND NAILS

$12 FRONT PAW

$25 FRONT AND BACK

New Jazz Band

James Rutter Middle School

ArtMix CrockerCon

Crocker Art Museum

Thursday 6PM-9:30PM

$10 for members $20 for non-members

https://www.crockerart.org/event/2136/2019-09-12?fbclid=IwAR315GoZp4KTk9_FdBNvm1s9guGPQLZei_BLg0okyqaWe8reQqoZKexyeHE

OHANA YOGA GRAND OPENING

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 14TH

3-7 PM

http://www.ohanayogasac.com

We are offering classes starting on 9/16 m-sun from 8am – 7:30pm

916-502-6535

Facebook – ohanayogasac

Instagram – ohanayogasac

Run Your Gourd Off

Sunday, September 22

http://www.runyourgourdoff.com

THAI The House of Authentic Ingredients

4701 H St.

Sacramento

916.942.9008

http://www.thaiatsac.com/

OFFLINE

With Jon Wilde

Sept 13 7 PM

Guild Theater

African Attire fashion show Eleganza

3811 Florin Road, Sacramento, California 95823

Saturday 12PM-6PM

FREE

http://www.mbadughafricagallery.com

Too Cute to Spook Costume Rentals

Now Through Oct. 31st

9685 Elk Grove Florin Rd. Elk Grove, CA, 95624

PRICE: $5 and up

http://www.giftsfromtheheartofelkgrove.weeb.y.com