



TURLOCK (CBS13) – Law enforcement officers from several agencies raided an industrial building in Turlock on Wednesday where they arrested five people in connection with a sophisticated marijuana grow.

Around 7 a.m. Wednesday, Turlock Police Department SWAT team, Series Police Department SWAT team, in the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department served a search warrant on an industrial building in the 600 block of D Street. There, they reportedly found nearly 4,000 marijuana plants, 400 pounds of processed marijuana, several ounces of butane hash oil, a small amount of heroin, cocaine, and methamphetamine, according to a Turlock Police Department statement.

Police arrested Gino Nardozzo, a 54-year-old from Turlock, and Sang Nguyen, 34, Chris Pham, 43, Andy Tran, 36, and Xiaofeng Wang, 30, all from Sacramento. All five were booked into Stanislaus County Jail on suspicion of manufacturing a controlled substance, cultivation of marijuana, and marijuana sales.

In a written statement, Turlock Police Chief Amirfar said there could still be outstanding suspects in connection with the grow, which he says had “substantial financial backing.”

While the City of Turlock is in the development stages of a Pilot Cannabis Program, illegal activity, up to and including cultivation, processing, and sales of cannabis outside of established State and City of Turlock rules and regulations will not be tolerated. This particular marijuana grow was a very sophisticated operation. It is clear that it had substantial financial backing. Our investigation will continue and all who are affiliated with this illegal operation may face prosecution,” said Chief Amirfar.

Anyone with any information about the identity of others connected to the grow is asked to call Detective Dominic Hernandez at (209) 668-5550 extension 6749. Tips can also be left on the Turlock Police Department’s Tip Line at (209) 668-5550 extension 6780, or emailed to tpdtipline@turlock.ca.us. Tipsters can remain anonymous, police say.