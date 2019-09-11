Menu
Question of the Day Pt.2
Tina wants to know, what do you like to pick up at the dollar store ?
7 hours ago
Hof Concert Series
Cambi Brown is checking out the band HOF, after the success of their first concert and learning more about their continued success,
7 hours ago
Shades Of Downtown
Ashley Williams is learning more about the vintage-inspired fashion show reminiscent of the popular television series Downton Abbey.
7 hours ago
Kids Costume Rentals
Jordan Segundo is learning more about how you can do Halloween for your kids while being cost-effective.
7 hours ago
African Clothing Fashion Show Preview
Sabrina Silva is getting a preview of the African Clothing Show set to take place here in Sacramento.
7 hours ago
Stephen Amell And David Ramsey Talk What’s Next For ‘Arrow’
September 11, 2019 at 1:30 pm
The actors share everything they know about the future of their long-running CW “Arrow”series.