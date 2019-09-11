sacramento (CBS/AP) – Lawmakers have approved a bill allowing athletes at California colleges to take money from advertisers, in defiance of NCAA rules.

The bill, not headed to Governor Newsom’s desk, allow athletes at California colleges to hire agents and sign endorsement deals.

It sets up a confrontation with the NCAA that could jeopardize the athletic futures of powerhouse programs like USC, UCLA, and Stanford.

The bill would allow athletes at California schools to hire agents and be paid for the use of their name, image or likeness. It would stop universities and the NCAA from banning athletes that take the money.

The Senate passed the bill 39-0 on Wednesday, a few days after it got an endorsement from NBA superstar LeBron James.

It now goes to Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom, who has not said whether he’ll sign it.

The NCAA Board of Governors sent a letter Wednesday to Newsom saying the bill would eventually stop California colleges from participating in NCAA competitions.

