MODESTO (CBS13) – Police in Modesto are looking for a thief who assaulted a woman during a robbery.

The attack happened on September 1 at around 6 p.m. in the parking lot of the McDonald’s restaurant on McHenry Avenue. Surveillance video from inside the restaurant shows the suspect wearing a Houston Astros baseball hat, a white shirt, and dark pants.

Investigators say he walked up to the woman who had just arrived, hit her in the face, and then stole her purse. He then ran south through the parking lot towards Tokay Avenue.

If you recognize this person, you’re asked to call Crime Stoppers. Tipsters can remain anonymous.