LINCOLN (CBS13) – A man is under arrest after an early morning chase that reached speeds of more than 115 mph in Placer County on Wednesday.

The incident started around 2:30 a.m. when the Placer County Sheriff’s Office says they got a report of a man apparently prowling at the Rio Bravo Power Plant. The caller said the man was looking at mailboxes and apparently trying to open a locked gate.

Deputies say the suspect had already taken off by the time they got to the scene. But, armed with a good description, deputies were able to find the suspect driving down a nearby road.

That driver was pulled over and deputies started talking to him. However, the driver – identified as 50-year-old Jerry Lester – allegedly started arguing with the deputy.

Lester then took off in the middle of the stop. He hit speeds of over 115 mph and blew through several stoplights and signs, deputies say.

Law enforcement officers were eventually able to get Lester to pull over in the Pleasant Grove area.

Lester has been arrested and was booked into South Placer Jail. He’s facing charges of felony evading a peace officer and committing an offense while out on bail.